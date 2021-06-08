Dimple Kapadia's Birthday: Unseen Pic Of The Birthday Girl With Sunny Deol From The 90s

Bollywood veteran actor Dimple Kapadia is celebrating her 64th birthday on June 8, 2021. On the special occasions, her fans have been remembering her iconic movies which have left a deep impact on Bollywood, as a whole. Various throwback pictures have also emerged on social media platforms, highlighting iconic moments from history. In one of the pictures, Dimple Kapadia can be seen chilling with Sunny Deol during a cricket match.

Dimple Kapadia’s birthday special

Dimple Kapadia is a celebrated Indian actor who has worked in a variety of films that span across different genres. She has also been in the news lately, after playing a key role in Christopher Nolan’s international film, Tenet. As she turns 64, her fans have been flooding social media platforms with heartfelt birthday wishes and posts.

In a major throwback photograph shared by a fan, Dimple Kapadia can be seen enjoying a game of cricket with actor Sunny Deol. In the picture, Dimple was signing an autograph for a young girl while Sunny Deol was posing for the camera with a quirky look on his face. He was also holding up a dark-coloured cap while being dressed in an all-white outfit. A bunch of Indian cricketers can also be spotted around the two actors, indicating that the match was in progress.

Dimple Kapadia was dressed in a white simple shirt and a pair of matching pants when the picture was clicked. She was also wearing knee pads and white sports shoes while her hair had been left open, enhancing the style quotient of the look. Have a look at the post shared on Twitter here.

Dimple Kapadia is a popular Indian actor who has been a leading Bollywood lady in the 70s and 80s. She has worked in a bunch of critically acclaimed films like Bobby, Saagar, and Dil Chahta Hai, amongst others. In 20221-22, Dimple Kapadia is expected to be seen in a few high-end Bollywood films like Pathan and Brahmastra.

IMAGE: TWINKLE KHANNA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.