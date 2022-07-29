Dimpy Ganguly, Rohit Welcome 3rd Baby Via Natural Water Birth, Reveal Newborn's Name

Bigg Boss 8 fame Dimpy Ganguly welcomed her third child with husband Rohit Roy and the new mommy is really excited to share the news with fans. Dimpy who is already a mother of two has now welcomed a baby boy through natural water birth. For those unaware, Dimpy who had tied the knot with a Dubai-based businessman in 2015, Rohit Roy announced her third pregnancy in March.

The couple first embraced parenthood back in 2016 as they welcomed a baby girl (Reanna), and later, in 2020, Dimpy and Rohit got blessed with a baby boy (Aryaan Roy). And now, with the third child, an elated Dimpy penned a long note while explaining the unmedicated natural water birth process. The couple has named their newborn son, Rishaan Ganguly Roy whom they welcomed on July 27.

Dimpy Ganguly announces birth of third child with Rohit Roy

Dimpy who first rose to fame after she participated in and won the show Rahul ka Swayamwar where she had tied the knot with Rahul Mahajan, was excited to share how the third pregnancy has been different from the two. Calling it the 'most awakening, empowering yet humbling and challenging experience', she wrote, "We did it! A completely natural unmedicated water birth! This was by far the most awakening, empowering yet humbling and challenging experience of my life. I can blindly tell you now that the most amazing gift that we get in our lives is our bodies, if you trust your body, and respect it enough to stay healthy our bodies can perform a miracle."

For the unknown, while conventional labour delivery involves routine interventions which can be painful to the mother, in water birth, the mother spends the final stages of labour in a birthing pool which allows for a more relaxing, comfortable, and less complex delivery process.

Comparing it with the other two pregnancies, Dimpy confessed that they were too 'natural but I didn't think I had it in me to go completely unmedicated.' "However, little did I know that the strength that comes from within when you put your mind to it can move mountains, let alone give birth to a little baby! We can't thank our birthing team @hmsmirdifhospital for delivering our son safely."

She concluded the post and wrote how this lifetime experience with the third child will always remain close to her heart. "This experience has changed my life forever and I couldn't have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner," she added. Apart from this, Dimpy shared another video on Instagram while documenting the reaction of her other two children who were completely in awe of the little one as they tried to play with him.

IMAGE: Instagram/dimpy_g