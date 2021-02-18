Dinesh Vijan Speaks About Releasing His Films In Cinema Halls

The upcoming horror-comedy Roohi is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Roohi is among the first major Hindi films to arrive in the cinemas post the reopening of theatres. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 11, 2021. Dinesh has three more films slated to release this year. Ahead of Roohi's release, Dinesh has stated that he owes a large part of his production house's success to the theatres.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Dinesh Vijan said that the idea is to get the wheel back in motion. He said that Maddock films has been built by theatres and a large part of their success is owed to them. Last year was bad not just for them, but for the whole world. He further said that they feel Roohi is a film that is meant to be enjoyed on the big screen. He felt that everyone wants the film to do well.

Dinesh's upcoming Bollywood releases in 2021

He shared and promised that even his other upcoming Bollywood releases like Mimi, Shiddat and Hum Do Hamare Do will release on the big screen in 2021 and that they are all meant for theatres. When asked about the release dates, he replied that Mimi will release sometime in May and Shiddat a couple of months after that. Hum Do Hamare Do will arrive towards the end of 2021.

Reportedly, Dinesh had offers for a direct to digital release from multiple OTT platforms. Speaking of the same he said that it was natural to have a thought of selling them off and get the capital unblocked, he also thought of considering the offers, but then the gut call asked him to hold back on the films for theatres. He further added that they went ahead with what is correct for the film. It took a lot to make a good film, and the way these films have shaped up, they are meant for the cinema halls. He owes it to his directors to give these films the right release.

Speaking in regards to the terms and conditions of releasing a film in cinema halls with respect to the OTT window and theatrical share, Dinesh was asked what sort of dynamics were in place for Roohi. He said that they had a very collaborative meeting with the multiplexes. One must realize that even the multiplexes have suffered due to the lockdown. He said he wasn't sitting with them saying, “We are getting x amount of money and going to OTT if you don’t agree” but it was more on the lines of “we want to release the film in theatres, what’s the best that you can do for me.”

