Dino Lalvani's Net Worth And Family; All You Need To Know About Lisa Haydon's Husband

Lisa Haydon made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi film Aisha in 2010. After featuring in some popular Hindi films like Rascals, Queen and Housefull 3, she married business Dino Lalvani in October 2016. Dino was born in the United Kingdom in a business class family. He attended Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. He is a British businessman who is also the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Binatone and the Hubble Connected IoT platform. He belongs to a family of entrepreneurs and Binatone is founded by his father, Gulu Lalvani. Here is everything you need to know about Dino Lalvani's net worth and more.

Dino Lalvani's net worth

According to marriedbiography.com, Dino Lalvani's income as the CEO is in the range of $74k – $401k. Apart from this, he also makes a profit from his business venture. On the other hand, his dad, Gulu’s net worth was estimated to be £435 million in 2008. His cousin, Tej Lalvani who is the CEO of Vitabiotics had an estimated net worth of £390 million in May 2019. His uncle, Kartar Lalvani is also a businessman and the founder and chairman of Vitabiotics. On the other hand, Dino Lalvani's wife, Lisa has an estimated net worth of around $1.5 million. Her sources of earning are modelling, acting and judging.

Dino Lalvani's wife

Dino Lalvani is married to the Australian-Indian model and actress, Lisa Haydon. They got married on October 29, 2016, after dating a few years. The couple welcomed their first child, Zack in 2017. In 2020, they were blessed with another son named Leo.

Dino Lalvani's age and family

Dino Lalvani's age is around 48 years. He was born in 1973. His mother, Vimla Lalvani is a yoga author and Conscious Living Mentor by profession. He has two siblings. His sister is married to Joel Cadbury who is the son of a British entrepreneur, Peter Cadbury.

Dino Lalwani’s career

After completing his studies, in 1995 he joined Binatone Electronics International Limited and worked in the company for 13 years. Later, he started managing the company as chairman and CEO. In 2011, he founded Hubble Connected. This company produced various technologies including a baby monitor, Halo+, and many more.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information about Dino Lalwani and his family’s income and net worth, and other details about him are sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

