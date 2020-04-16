'Life Is Truly Beautiful': Dino Morea Reminisces His Journey So Far With Throwback Pic

Bollywood actor-producer Dino Morea shared a throwback picture from his college days when he had first ventured into modelling. The actor had participated and won a popular model hunt and kickstarted his journey in the world of glamour and films. He captioned the picture as he reminisced about his journey from then to now. He wrote, "This was when I just began college & I won the #gladrags #manhunt #tbt what a journey so far. Ever grateful to everyone who I have met and has somehow been a party of this journey. 🙏🏼 life is truly beautiful".

Have a look:

Read | Dino Morea, Rannvijay Singha attend India Poker Championship in Goa

Dino Morea had won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in India and had been a runner up at the international level at a very young age. He started his career with modelling and later forayed into acting as he received offers because of his success as a model. He made his Bollywood debut as an actor with the film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi opposite Twinkle Khanna's younger sister Rinkie Khanna.

Read | Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl complete first schedule of Dino Morea's 'Helmet'

He went on to act in films like Raaz, Rakht, Fight Club: Members Only among many others. The actor has performed in many films as a supporting actor as well as special appearance roles after which he has ventured into movie production. Dino Morea has produced the 2012 film Jism 2 which marked the debut of Sunny Leone in the film industry. His next production is the upcoming social comedy titled Helmet which features actors Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles.

Read | Kim Sharma thanked Dino Morea for her outdoor gyming experience

Dino Morea is also a part of the comedy-drama web series Mentalhood along with actors Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.

Read | Dino Morea's polite answer to a netizen asking, 'Watchu doing?' can't be missed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.