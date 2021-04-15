Dino Morea Shows How To Train Like 'dinomite', Fans Request Actor For More Fitness Videos

Actor Dino Morea took to Instagram to share a fitness video. The actor shares a video on his Instagram in which he can be seen punching and kicking a punching bag. Dino Morea also wrote that he is working on his speed, agility, and flexibility.

Dino Morea shows how to train like a 'dinomite'

Dino Morea shared a fitness video on his social media account. The actor first uploaded the whole video on his Instagram story but later on, he revealed that the video was in high demand so he posted it directly on his account. In the caption, he wrote, "Demand is high, posting it . You wanna train like #dinomite? Let's do it, stay healthy everyone. Food tips, workout tips, one a day. Okayyyyy. Let's get both à¤¤à¤¨ and à¤®à¤¨ (body and soul) healthy #dinomoreafitness". Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Dino Morea's fitness video. Several fans encouraged Dino Morea to post more videos on fitness while several others praised his efforts in the video. Check out some of the reactions to Dino Morea's latest post below.

Dino Morea's social media presence

Dino Morea is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared a photo from his latest photoshoot. He shared black and white photos shot by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. Take a look at his post below.

Dino Morea on the work front

Dino Morea made his debut in 1999 with the film called Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He played the role of Siddhant in the movie. In 2000, he also worked on a Tamil film called Kandukondain Kandukondain. He played the role of Aditya Dhanraj in the popular movie Raaz for which he got an amazing response from the audience. He then appeared in several films like Gunaah, Baaz: A Bird In Danger, and Ishq Hai Tumse. In 2005, he played a crucial role in the movies like Chehraa and Aksar. The last movie Dino Morea did was a Tamil film called Solo which was released in the year 2017. In the year 2020, he shifted to digital space and made an appearance in shows like Mentalhood, Hostages, and Tandav.

