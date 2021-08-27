Dino Morea Talks About OTT Boom, Says ‘people Are Thinking Out Of The Box’

Actor Dino Morea has made his next on-screen appearance with the historical fiction show The Empire. which was released today on Disney+ Hotstar. Morea has already started receiving praises for his role of Shaibani Khan, who is the series' main antagonist. The actor said that he owes a lot to filmmaker Nikkhil Advani for endowing him with a once in a lifetime opportunity for Shaibani's role, adding that the previous offers he was getting were "rubbish" with "people not thinking" of him at all.

Dino Morea talks about movies, OTT and The Empire

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the actor threw light on the difficulties one faces to stay relevant in the industry in the absence of good offers. Dino said," People were not thinking of me at all. The offers that were coming were rubbish and I made a conscious decision that until something good comes my way, I will not do it. The only belief I had was someday, somebody will notice and something might change.”

Over the years, the actor has made appearances in films like Happy New Year and Alone. However, his last full-fledged role was more than a decade ago in Pyaar Impossible!. With a dearth of interesting offers, Morea says one keeps thinking if it's over. “I was trying to stay relevant or visible in the industry because once these insecurities start creeping in your head that out of sight, out of mind, then it is not easy. As the offers were really far and few between, you keep thinking is it over? Is it done?” he said.

The actor loves the idea of OTT platforms, mentioning that it is helping people think out of the box. The online streaming boom has made a huge impact on his career with shows like Mentalhood, Hostages and Tandav falling in his kitty. And now, with The Empire, Dino has surely carved a niche for himself.

“I owe this new transition to OTT. I am extremely grateful to Nikkhil and Mitakshara Kumar (director) for thinking of me like this and visually seeing me this way because not many people have the guts to do it. I am being presented in a new way....I am grateful to them for helping me show my versatility and potential, otherwise, how do I prove myself. With OTT, people are thinking out of the box, which I love", he added.

The actor delved deep into his Shaibani Khan character, for which the actor says said he studied the characteristics of black panthers. He also expressed his excitement in playing a negative character adding that there are no "limitations to one's madness."

More about The Empire

The Empire is a historical fiction series created by Nikkhil Advani, focusing on the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire through generations from Babur to Aurangzeb. The series features Kunal Kapoor as Mughal emperor Babur alongside Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami. The show is now premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27.

(Source: PTI)

