Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri Meets Rekha, Calls Her 'India’s Most Iconic Woman'

Luxury brand Dior is all set to unveil their Fall 2023 collection at Gateway of India in Mumbai tonight (March 30). Several celebrities from all across the globe are expected to attend the event. Amid the buzz surrounding the event, the creative designer of the show, Maria Grazia Chiuri posed for a photo with Rekha.

Ahead of Dior’s Fall collection 2023 show in Mumbai, the brand’s official social media account shared a photo of designer Maria Grazia with actress Rekha. The caption read “Reflecting the House's regard for Indian culture, celebrated actress Rekha appears with Maria Grazia Chiuri ahead of the highly-anticipated #DiorFall23 show http://on.dior.com/fall-2023, live from the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Thursday, March 30 at 8.30 pm IST. © Thomas Chéné.”

Maria Grazia Chiuri poses with Rekha

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri also shared the photo on her Instagram account with the caption “I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour.”



In the picture, Rekha could be seen wearing a white saree with a matching full sleeves blouse. She accessorised her look with golden earrings, and bangles and carried a golden potli. Maria Grazia donned an all-black outfit and layered it with a white and black printed jacket.

Dior’s Fall Collection 2023 show

Luxury brand Dior will unveil the Fall Collection for 2023 at Gateway of India in Mumbai on March 30. The show is reported to be attended by many celebrities from across the world. Game of Thrones star Masie Williams, Thai actors Phakphum Romsaithong and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat and others arrived in Mumbai to attend the event. Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Freida Pinto are also expected to be in attendance.