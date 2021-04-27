Dipannita Sharma Shares Testing Woes As She Contracts COVID; Jaaved Jaaferi Loses Friend

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc across India with a record rise in number of cases over the past few days, many stars of the film industry have also been infected. However, the challenges were not just in battling the disease, but also in other factors, like confirming whether someone indeed contracted the virus, as pointed out by Dipannita Sharma. While some celebrities dealt with the virus, a few also lost their close ones, as Jaaved Jaaferi shared on social media.

Bollywood celebrities on COVID-19 crisis

War actor Dipannita Sharma shared that she and her husband had tested positive for COVID. While they were recovering, she shared that the challenge was in getting the RT-PCR test to confirm if they had indeed been diagnosed with the virus. She wrote that it took them eight days of symptoms when they became sure of being infected.

The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor shared how they isolated themselves even before the results came out, and urged everyone to do so too if they faced a similar struggle in conducting their tests. Urging everyone not to overlook mild symptom, she suggested that one should consult doctors, have basic medicines and vitamins, and monitor temperature and oxygen levels till the results were out. Dipannita added that they continued to be in isolation and follow doctors’ instructions as they dealt with mild symptoms.

Me & hubby tested positive for covid. We are recovering. It was a challenge getting a simple rtpcr done to confirm our status & other issues going forward.We didn’t even know our status even after at least 8 days of symptoms. Thankfully we had isolated ourselves even before we — Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) April 26, 2021

got ourselves tested so that we don’t expose anyone else & we are glad we didn’t. As of now we continue to be in isolation & following our doc’s instructions online to the T. Both our symptoms are on the milder side but we r trying to get all our tests done as instructed. — Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) April 26, 2021

Please people do not neglect symptoms . If you get even an iota of it just self isolate , consult your doc, continue your vitamins & basic meds until you manage a test . Do not overlook mild symptoms. Monitor temp & oxy levels. Let you body rest #COVID19India — Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Jaaved Jaaferi informed that his friend named Syed Arshad Hashmi died of COVID-19 on Monday. The Dhamaal actor termed him as a ‘wonderful human being’ and ‘helpful to all’ as he expressed a prayer for the soul.

Inna lillaahi wa inna ilaihi raaje’oon.

Lost a dear friend to Covid last night in Lucknow. A wonderful human being, always helpful to all. RIP #SyedArshadHashmi ðŸ¤²ðŸ½ — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 27, 2021

Many stars of Bollywood like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, among otheres contracted COVID-19 in the current wave. Most of them informed on social media that they had recovered. India, meanwhile, continued to record over 3 lakh daily cases and over 2000 deaths everyday, and on Tuesday, reported 3.23 lakh cases and 2771 deaths.