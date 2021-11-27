Director Anand Gandhi Announces New 1-min Cinematic Reel 'The Future Of Living: TERRA'

Renowned filmmaker Anand Gandhi is gearing up to introduce a new cinematic experience to the audience in the form of an Instagram reel format.

The new venture titled The Future of Living: TERRA was announced via his social media which has garnered positive responses from the netizens and entertainment fraternity alike. Fans are now awaiting more details about the upcoming project.

Anand Gandhi announces The Future of Living: TERRA

The Tumbbad director took to his Instagram on November 27 to share the exciting poster of his ambitious venture The Future of Living: TERRA. In the poster, an astronaut can be seen walking on the barren land, seemingly planet Mars. As mentioned before, the one-minute short film will be presented in the brand new reel format, making it the first of its kind.

The director's caption provided a brief glimpse into the same, he wrote, ''From Mars to Earth. From barren lands to regenerative cities. The future of human civilisation is #IntheMaking. Tune into Instagram’s Cinema Reels Film (a 1 Minute short) – Terra directed by me. Coming Soon on Voot Instagram & Voot."

The response to the announcement range from excitement to the audience eagerly waiting for the release date. Comedian Abish Mathew appeared amazed as he commented, ''Whhhaaaaaaaaa'' under the comment section while director Karan Boolani dropped an astronaut emoji. One user wrote, ''Getting martian vibes🔥 . Really excited 👏🙌'' while another user wrote, ''I can't wait for this Anand! You genius!❤️❤️''

More on Anand Gandhi

The 41-year-old made his debut feature film in the year 2013 titled Ship of Theseus which ended up winning the National Film Award for Best Picture. He served as the creative director, executive producer and co-writer for the critically acclaimed film Tumbbad in 2018. His last project was the Hotstar original sci-fi drama series OK Computer.

Image: Instagram/@memewala