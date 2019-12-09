Director Duo Raj & DK Win B-Town Hearts With Gesture To Support Women's Safety

Women’ safety has been one of the hurdles that the country has been grappling with for long. However, this keeps becoming a matter of nationwide outrage when incidents like the recent rape and murder of Disha in Hyderabad take place. Celebrities too have been expressing their anger and frustration over the horrific case. Amid the shocking cases of crime against women taking place, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, highlighted the cause of women’s safety in an interesting way. The Go Goa Gone directors sported a ‘symbolic white ribbon’ as they made an appearance at a recent awards show to assert that women’s safety is 'paramount.' The duo’s message that the violence against women was against everything that a civilised society stood for, was praised by actors like Rakul Preet Singh and Ranvir Shorey, who termed it as a ‘lovely gesture.’

READ: Esha Gupta Takes On The Issue Of Safety For Women Through Her Posts, Read Here

Sharing photographs from a recent awards, where they are all suited up, the director duo wrote, “Sporting a symbolic 'white ribbon' at #StarScreenAwards as a reminder for us all, that women’s safety is paramount. This spate of violence against women goes against everything a civilised society stands for.” Ranvir Shorey commented, “What a lovely gesture, guys! You’re both gems!” Rakul Preet Singh also praised the director duo. She posted emojis displaying power and applause.

Not the first time

READ: 'Women's Safety Shoudn't Be Politicised': KC Tyagi On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape Capital’ Remark

The idea to use fashion to make statements was earlier used by Hollywood when cases involving sexual assault had taken the industry by storm. Stars had then won #Metoo and TimesUp pins or ribbons to raise their voice. This had happened at events like the Golden Globes and Oscars.

Raj & DK had shot to fame with Shor in the City in 2011, after which they directed the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Go Goa Gone in 2013. They also directed movies like Happy Ending and A Gentleman, and were the writers-producers of 2018 blockbuster Stree. They are currently in the news for writing and directing the web series Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee. The series achieved critical acclaim.

READ: 'Women's Safety Shoudn't Be Politicised': KC Tyagi On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape Capital’ Remark

Earlier in the day, another celebrity had made headlines for her views over crime against women. Sharing some strong graphics, Esha Gupta had written, “What do we need right now?- a society where we are not blamed for our clothes..we do not invite..it isn’t a 3 year old child or a 90year old woman’s fault... the only reason for Rape is the Rapist.. We want a society where women stand with women, men stand with women, for crime against women. #equalityandsafetyforall #endrapeculture.”

READ: Apna Dal Chief Condoles Unnao Victim's Death, Says Women's Safety Not A Priority For Govt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.