Director Hansal Mehta Celebrates 25 Years In Cinema With A Never-seen-before Picture

Hansal Mehta is celebrating his silver jubilee in the entertainment industry. The filmmaker took to his Instagram account to share an unseen picture celebrating his 25 years in cinema. Mehta wrote that directing still brings a smile to his face. He reminisced on the time he started directing and wrote about how "the process" is the only thing that makes him smile.

In the image, Hansal Mehta is sporting a bushy moustache and long hair. He is also wearing a blue button-up shirt. Scam 1992 actors Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary complimented the director on his moustache. While Pratik admired the moustache with heat emojis, Shreya said she was enjoying the series of photos posted by Hansal Mehta featuring his bushy moustache.

Hansal Mehta can't stop smiling after 25 years of directing

Fans of the director left their love for him in the comment section. Many fans exclaimed that he looked handsome, awesome and like a South Indian star. Others congratulated him on his anniversary. One fan called Hansal an inspiration. Actor Tisca Chopra left him her best wishes by writing "To Ours".

Hansal Mehta's movies and career details

Hansal Mehta, who is 53 years old, started off as a computer engineer in Fiji. After working there for a few years, he returned to India and worked on his first show Khaana Khazana starring Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, pioneering a genre of entertainment in India. The show which started off in 1993 aired its last episode in 2012. While working on the show, Hansal Mehta also directed the TV series Amrita, Yaadein, Highway, Neeti and Lakshya among others from 1995 to 1998.

His debut as a film director was with the movie ...Jayate in 1999 which was released at the International Film Festival of India. He then went on to make Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!, Chhal, Dus Kahaaniyan, Highway and Woodstock Villa from 2000 to 2008. In 2013, he returned with the movie Shahid featuring Rajkummar Rao.

Both Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao won awards at the 61st National Film Award for Best Direction and for Best Actor, respectively. The two went on to work together for City Lights, which was based on the British Indie movie Metro Manila. In 2020, Hansal Mehta released the hit series Scam 1992: The Story of Harshad Mehta featuring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. The series was received well by the critics and earned 9.4 stars out of 10 stars on IMDb.

