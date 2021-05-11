Director Kookie Gulati Thanks Fans For Loving 'The Big Bull', Says He Is 'overwhelmed'

The Big Bull is one of the films that released recently on an OTT platform. Directed and co-written by Kooki Gulati, the storyline of the film is based on the life of the infamous stockbroker, Harshad Mehta. As the movie is still among the most viewed films on the OTT platform, Kookie Gulati shared how overwhelmed he was by the success of the film and even stated that it was his dream project.

Kookie Gulati on the smashing success of The Big Bull

According to a recent media interaction, director Kookie Gulati shared that he was overwhelmed with the success of the movie. He also revealed how thankful he was to everyone who loved the film and added that he was still receiving numerous messages for his movie. "I am so thankful to everyone, who loved the film. I still get so many messages and seeing all of that positive feedback is very rewarding. The Big Bull was my dream project and I am glad that people accepted and appreciated it," shared the director. Further on, he touched upon the current situation and said, "While it would have been a time to celebrate with the team - during these times it’s important to focus on safety and helping others as best as we can.”

It is a lesser-known fact that The Big Bull was Kookie Gulati’s feature directorial comeback after a decade long break. As there was already a web series released with a similar plotline, The Big Bull came under scrutiny and was even criticised by some people. But later on, as the movie began receiving appreciation from the critics and the fans, it was stated how the film medium and web medium were incomparable and carved a niche of their own.

As per the Ormax ratings, the movie remained the most viewed films on the OTT in recent times and in a time span of 10 days, achieved the viewership of 10 million streams and held the number 1 spot for a month.

The Big Bull cast

Abhishek Bachchan played the titular role in The Big Bull while some of the other pivotal roles were essayed by actors namely Ileana D’cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Supriya Pathak and Lekha Prajapati. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and streaming successfully on Disney Hotstar.

