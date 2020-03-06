Director Milap Zaveri Hits Out At 'certain' Film Critics Who 'auto Pilot Their Reviews'

With the release of Ahmed Khan's action-drama, Baaghi 3 on Friday, film reviews have been pouring in on social media from netizens and critics alike. The film has received mixed reviews on Twitter which seems to have struck a chord with Bollywood director Milap Zaveri. The director of some entertaining action potboilers like Satyamev Jayate and Marjaavaan, Milap Zaveri took to his Twitter account and expressed his views on the 'sensibilities' of 'certain critics' who unfairly judge all kinds of films 'by the same yardstick'.

Here's what Zaveri said

Whenever a mass, commercial film hits screens one doesn’t need Nostradamus to predict which critic is going to obviously not like it and who is going to moan n groan about its sensibilities. With due respect to them it’s now becoming predictable 🙏 #Baaghi3CRITICPROOF — Milap (@zmilap) March 6, 2020

Not every mass/commercial film hits the bullseye and in the same way not every 4/5 star reviewed fails at the Box Office. But What is sad is the bullish stubbornness of certain critics who feel it beneath them to enjoy a potboiler. They auto pilot their reviews. Sad and unfair — Milap (@zmilap) March 6, 2020

Read | Baaghi 3: Taran Adarsh calls it a 'Well-packaged mass entertainer that will roar at BO'

As a filmgoer if I have the ability to love and appreciate a #Kahaani and a #Baaghi3 why can’t these critics? Every film can’t be judged by the same yardstick. They are so disconnected with what audiences want that I wonder how they get job satisfaction. — Milap (@zmilap) March 6, 2020

Read | John Abraham jumps with joy as Milap Zaveri narrates him the script of Satyameva Jayate 2

The director shared reviews of some of the critics on Twitter to emphasize his point by calling out 'some stuck up pseudos' who do not regard mass entertainers like Baaghi 3 as good cinema.

Zaveri retweeted many of the critics' reviews and seemed to celebrate that the masses have declared the film a hit. In fact, he even congratulated the cast and crew of the Tiger Shroff starrer film through his Twitter handle.

Have a look:

Read | Marjaavaan, Satyamev Jayate, & other movies helmed by director Milap Zaveri

Up next for Milap Zaveri

The Mastizaade director will don the director's hat for the upcoming sequel to his 2018 action film Satyamev Jayate. The high action film will feature actors John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in lead roles and will be directed by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar. Satyamev Jayate 2 is currently being in the production stage and is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020,

Read | Milap Zaveri shocked by 'Batla House' getting snubbed at awards, questions 'favouritism'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.