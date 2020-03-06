The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Director Milap Zaveri Hits Out At 'certain' Film Critics Who 'auto Pilot Their Reviews'

Bollywood News

'Satyamev Jayate' director Milap Zaveri voiced his opinion on film reviews given by certain unnamed critics on social media as he questioned their judgement.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Milap Zaveri

With the release of Ahmed Khan's action-drama, Baaghi 3 on Friday, film reviews have been pouring in on social media from netizens and critics alike. The film has received mixed reviews on Twitter which seems to have struck a chord with Bollywood director Milap Zaveri. The director of some entertaining action potboilers like Satyamev Jayate and Marjaavaan, Milap Zaveri took to his Twitter account and expressed his views on the 'sensibilities' of 'certain critics' who unfairly judge all kinds of films 'by the same yardstick'.

Here's what Zaveri said

 

Read | Baaghi 3: Taran Adarsh calls it a 'Well-packaged mass entertainer that will roar at BO' 

Read | John Abraham jumps with joy as Milap Zaveri narrates him the script of Satyameva Jayate 2

The director shared reviews of some of the critics on Twitter to emphasize his point by calling out 'some stuck up pseudos' who do not regard mass entertainers like Baaghi 3 as good cinema.

Zaveri retweeted many of the critics' reviews and seemed to celebrate that the masses have declared the film a hit. In fact, he even congratulated the cast and crew of the Tiger Shroff starrer film through his Twitter handle.

Have a look:

Read | Marjaavaan, Satyamev Jayate, & other movies helmed by director Milap Zaveri

Up next for Milap Zaveri

The Mastizaade director will don the director's hat for the upcoming sequel to his 2018 action film Satyamev Jayate. The high action film will feature actors John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in lead roles and will be directed by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar. Satyamev Jayate 2 is currently being in the production stage and is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020,

Read | Milap Zaveri shocked by 'Batla House' getting snubbed at awards, questions 'favouritism'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM HITS BACK AT SITHARAMAN
Tahir
TAHIR HUSSAIN SENT TO 7 DAY CUSTODY
Jonty Rhodes
JONTY RHODES EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
BBC
COMPLAINT AGAINST BBC TO POLICE
Sachin
SACHIN TEACHES HOW TO WASH HANDS
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM