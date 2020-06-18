Onir Feels Bollywood Indulges In ‘Campism’, It Supports Those Who 'terrorize' Others

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sprung several debates about nepotism in Bollywood. Various actors like Ranvir Shorey and Kangana Ranaut have called out Bollywood for practising nepotism and creating an unfavourable working environment. In a recent interview with a media portal, television and film director Onir called out to the existence of 'campism' in Bollywood. Onir said that Bollywood had greatly sidelined the LGBTQIA community. The director also addressed the ongoing discussions about nepotism that have taken place in the media.

Onir calls out Nepotism in Bollywood

Onir made his debut in Bollywood with the film My Brother Nikhil in 2005. The film features a young boy who is diagnosed with AIDS. The film was released in India at a time when the awareness of the disease was relatively low. In an interview with a media portal, Onir said that his debut film was not nominated for any Indian award.

Onir also said that his actors were left out of several award show nominations. Although the director won 2 national awards for My Brother Nikhil, he did not feel empowered. The director also felt that a limited pool of Bollywood actors ruled the industry. In the interview, the director also expressed his desire to see celebrated web series actors on the big screen. The director also made a mention of the #MeToo movement that was earlier rampant on social media. While women called out those who harassed them, director Onir believes that the Bollywood industry supported those who 'humiliated', 'terrorized' and 'harassed' others.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

After the demise of Bollywood actors like Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has come as a shock to the country. The actor was just 34 years old and had barely reached the peak of his career. While several lament the loss of the M.S Dhoni actor, many have been wondering about the cause of his suicide.

Onir’s movies:

As of date, Onir co-owns a production company with the Bollywood actor Sanjay Suri. The production company is called Anticlock films and it has promoted directors like Ashwini Malik and Bikas Ranjan Mishra who directed the Netflix film Chauranga. Onir has also worked on an Indo-Australian documentary which features six young people suffering from Down's Syndrome. This documentary earned global recognition by securing the Hollywood International Independent Documentary Award. Further, the director also received recognition for his short-film, Aaba, that was featured at the Berlin International Film Festival.

