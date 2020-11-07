Director Onir Opines On Women Taking Husband's Surname, Faith: 'Normalised By Partiarchy'

Should a woman take a husband's surname after marriage? — an ongoing debate in 2020 and director Onir on Saturday shared his opinion on the topic and said that it is nothing but 'normalising patriarchy'. "Women taking on the surname of their husband, taking their faith, leaving their home is all so normalised by patriarchy," Onir wrote on Twitter.

"Hardly hear of a man taking his wife's surname, faith or making her home his. (The last one still happens once in a while but usually mocked socially)," Onir further opined. A user in response wrote, "Par, Patriarchy ka Jawab matriarchy nahi ho sakta! Both fall out similarly." [sic]

To this, Onir wrote, "Where did that come from? Never suggested that that was the solution, Though personally believe that a mother has much more right over a child's identity IF one had to choose. But I am advocating only for an equal society." [sic]

Filmmaker and producer Onir recently called out Zoya Akhtar's Made In Heaven for copying a few scenes from his National Award-winning film I Am. Nalinii Rathnam, creative producer and casting director, shared a YouTube video link on Twitter, showing how a scene of both I Am and Made In Heaven was exactly the same, frame by frame.

While re-sharing the tweet, Onir expressed his displeasure in the caption. Onir's caption read, "I was quite taken aback when I saw that so much of that section of I Am was not only there as content but shot exactly in the same way." Onir further added, "But acknowledgement has never been the strength of this industry."

Onir's movies

Apart from the National award-winning film I Am, Onir is also known for a Sanjay Suri starrer My Brother Nikhil. The 2005 release was considered as one of the first mainstream Hindi films to deal with AIDS and same-sex relationships. Apart from I Am, he has won numerous awards and accolades for his work. His last project Shab, which featured Raveena Tandon, released in 2017.

