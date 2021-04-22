Last Updated:

Director Raaj Shaandaliya Turns His Mumbai Office Into COVID Facility, Shares Message

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa has converted his Mumbai office into a makeshift COVID facility amid the rising number of cases in the country. Read —

Dream Girl

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa has converted his Mumbai office into a makeshift COVID facility amid the rising number of cases in the country and shortage of beds. The director took to his Twitter handle and made the announcement.

"I am ready to give my office THINKINK PICTUREZ for Corona Patientes ... in which beds can be provided with social distance for 12-15 patients ... I am currently in Manali, the important person should inbox their contact number. .. I will try my best in the entire system," he wrote.

7,684 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 62 deaths

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the six lakh mark on Wednesday as it added 7,684 cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The city also recorded 62 deaths, the highest in a day since July 21, 2020, when the same number of fatalities had been witnessed.

Mumbai's caseload rose to 6,01,590 and the death toll increased to 12,501, the civic body said. As many as 47,270 tests were done on Wednesday, taking the number of samples tested for coronavirus to 50,75,152.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 7,214 new cases and 35 deaths. On April 4, Mumbai had reported its highest 11,163 COVID-19 cases, but since April 16, the daily spike is below 9,000.

The number of recovered patients went up to 5,03,053 with 6,790 patients discharged from hospitals during the day. There are 84,743 active COVID-19 patients in the city. The city's rate of recovery is 84 percent, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 1.42 percent and the average growth rate is 48 days.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

