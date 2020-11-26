Director Ritesh Batra Remembers Irrfan Khan On Thanksgiving, Pens Emotional Note

Celebrating Thanksgiving on November 26, director Ritesh Batra took to his Twitter handle to remember Irrfan Khan. Batra, who directed the late actor in his critically-acclaimed film Lunchbox, said that he can't stop thinking about him.

Batra wrote, "Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and I can't stop thinking of @irrfank What I'm most thankful for is to know him, for his friendship, and for the movie we made together. While we lost him this year, I know he'll always also be with us." He also shared a clip from their film Lunchbox but unfortunately it won't work in India.

The romantic-drama chronicled the story of Ila, a housewife (Nimrat Kaur), who strikes a friendship with Khan's widower Saajan Fernandes over letters after a tiffin carrier service mistakenly delivers the lunchbox intended for her husband to the latter.



Ritesh Batra initially set out to make a documentary on Mumbai's dabbawalas but he was so fascinated with the little personal stories behind every lunchbox that he ended up making a film on these experiences. The Lunchbox released in 2013 and went on to become one of the most acclaimed films of the year.

Remembered as one of Khan's most acclaimed works internationally, The Lunchbox was appreciated for its tender storytelling, nostalgia-seeped usage of the popular '90s romantic tracks and a winsome performance by the lead cast.

In 2018, Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He died at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020.

