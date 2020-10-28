Director Sanjay Gupta Criticizes Mumbai Food Joint, Calls It A 'colossal Letdown'

Director-Producer Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to criticise a food joint in Mumbai's Santacruz area. The 'Kaante' director wrote that all he craved in the lockdown was 'Yoko's food' but was disappointed when he actually got a chance to visit the place recently.

Calling it a 'colossal letdown', Gupta wrote that they should 'get their act together' as its his 'favorite' food joint since childhood. Established in 1986 by the Rizvi Group Yoko Sizzlers have been known for their high quality, large quantity sizzlers.

Yoko’s was the one thing I craved for during the lockdown.

Finally went there (Santacruz) for lunch today and what a colossal letdown.

Stale fries, wilted veggies, bad sauce & shrunken portions of chicken.

Kya yaar you are a childhood favourite!

Pl get your act together. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 28, 2020

On the professional front

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta in July began scripting his forthcoming feature, "Rakshak", which revolves around a vigilante superhero. Last December, Gupta announced that his production banner, White Feather Films, had acquired the rights of the graphic novel "Rakshak - A Hero Among Us".

The film's screenplay is written by Gupta, Chetan Naidu and Shamik Dasgupta. Last month, the director announced that he had finished writing the first draft of the third installment of the "Shootout" franchise.

The first part, "Shootout at Lokhandwala" was helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and starred Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty among others. It was released in 2007. The second installment, 2013's "Shootout at Wadala" was directed by Gupta and featured an ensemble of John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, among others. The film maker is currently awaiting the release of his next, "Mumbai Saga".

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series. Starring John Abraham, Sunil Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff in the leading roles, the much-anticipated crime drama is expected to hit the theatres on June 19, 2020. Actors Rohit Roy and Amol Gupte also play prominent roles in the movie.

