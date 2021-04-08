Director Santosh Gupta's Wife, Daughter Allegedly Commit Suicide In Mumbai

Filmmaker Santosh Gupta's 55-year old wife and daughter have allegedly set themselves ablaze at their home in Mumbai's Andheri area on April 5. According to PTI, the police informed that the deceased Asmita and Srishti Gupta had allegedly committed suicide in their apartment at DN Nagar in Andheri (west) in the wee hours. The officials further said that the matter came to light when neighbours alerted the fire brigade. The two were immediately taken to the hospital where Asmita was declared dead on arrival while Srishti had suffered 70 per cent burns.



Santosh Gupta's daughter, wife allegedly immolates themselves

Srishti, had succumbed to injuries a day after she was immediately taken to the Airoli National Burns Centre on April 6. While sharing his inputs on the case, Senior inspector Bharat Gaikwad from DN Nagar police station said, "We have registered two different accidental death reports in the case and further investigation is underway." READ | Prakash Raj's birthday: Do you know the actor-filmmaker has won 5 National awards?

According to the preliminary investigation, it has been found that Asmita was compelled to allegedly take the extreme step, as she suffered from a prolonged kidney ailment. However, the daughter was in serious trauma of her mother's illness, could not see her in pain and hence, took such a drastic step. The filmmaker and actor Santosh Gupta has been a part of several iconic films like Gadar, Ghatak, Andaz Apna Apna, Bichchu, Hafta Bandh, Tamas, Swaraj, Lal Dupatta MalMal Ka, and many more.

