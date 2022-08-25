Last Updated:

Director Sawan Kumar Tak Known For 'Souten', Sanam Bewafa' & More Passes Away At 86

Bollywood director Sawan Kumar Tak, who is known for helming many hit films throughout his career, recently passed away at the age of 86. Read further.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Sawan Kumar Tak

Image: Twitter/@ashokepandit


Bollywood director Sawan Kumar Tak, who is known for helming many hit films throughout his career, recently passed away. The filmmaker, who had also served as the lyricist for several songs, was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he breathed his last. The director was 86.

According to a report by ANI, Sawan Kumar Tak passed away after a long illness. The director had some lung-related ailments and was admitted to the hospital for some time. However, on August 25, the director had a heart attack which lead to his death. 

More about Sawan Kumar Tak

Sawan Kumar Tak was a celebrated Bollywood filmmaker who was known for giving breaks to several actors. The filmmaker began his career as a producer as he bankrolled the 1967 film Naunihal which starred Sanjeev Kumar. Reportedly, Tak was behind Sanjeev Kumar's casting in the film. Later, in 1972, Tak made his directorial debut with Gomti Ke Kinare, which was the last film of Meena Kumari. Over the years, Sawan Kumar Tak helmed and produced many successful films, including Sajan Bina Suhagan, Souten, Souten Ki Beti, Sanam Bewafa and Bewaffa Se Waffa. One of his most famous directorial ventures is Souten, which starred late actor Rajesh Khanna. The film was the first Indian movie to be shot in Mauritius and came out to be a blockbuster.

READ | DYK Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a Bollywood connection? Late investor produced THESE films

Tak's death is a major loss to the film industry as his films are still cherished by many. Following his demise, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit paid his heartfelt condolences. Taking to his Twitter handle, Pandit shared a black and white picture of the director and penned, "Sad to know about the demise of one of well know Producer & Director Sawan Kumar Tak ji. Saawan, Souten, Sanam Bewafa were some of his successful films. Film Industry has lost a great filmmaker & a fantastic human being." "Heartfelt Condolences to the family," he added.

READ | Fabulous Lives of Bollywood wives: Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor & more pictured in Bandra

Image: Twitter/@ashokepandit

READ | 'Shattered dreams; One gives up': Vivek Agnihotri reveals the 'inside story' of Bollywood
READ | Netizens find similarity between Kylie Jenner & Sridevi's outfit; 'Bollywood was ahead...'
First Published:
COMMENT