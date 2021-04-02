Director Seema Pahwa Talks About Similarities Between 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' And 'Pagglait'

Actor and director Seema Pahwa spoke about the similarities between Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait and her own film Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Both films revolve around a common theme — death and the family events unfolding till the 13th day of the funeral.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Seema Pahwa clarified that she wrote her film in 2015, made it in 2018, and released it at MAMI in 2019. Calling it a 'coincidence', Pahwa said that two people can sure think similarly as people can go 'through several similar experiences in life'. She also revealed that she doesn't know when Pagglait was made or what the background is but saw the film when she received several calls.

She said that the location, middle-class family look, similar problems are some of the common points between the two films and hence they look 'identical'. She confessed that the focus is different — Pagglait is about a young girl while Ramprasad... is about an old lady — but that according to Pahwa doesn't matter because the overall look is the same. READ | If you loved 'Pagglait', watch these feminist films based on finding a new lease of life

Pahwa told an entertainment portal that more than being angry, she is 'sad and puzzled' and also highlighted that Pagglait was shot in the same house that Ramprasad was shot in.

Reactions

While I maintain #Pagglait is a good film, I agree that #RamprasadKiTehrvi deserved a much better treatment and reception than it got. It truly is a great film. Maybe if it was released on OTT, it wud hv been celebrated with equal zeal coz who really watched it in the theatres?? — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) April 2, 2021

Just saw Pagglait and it is an EXACT COPY of Ramprasad ki Tehrvi?!Characters, location, everything! Like c’mon?!! Support indie filmmakers and support creative integrityðŸ‘€@dietsabya — talkietown (@talkietown1) March 29, 2021

About Pagglait

Film Pagglait also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Shruti Sharma, and Rajesh Tailang among others. The film is streaming on Netflix. The story revolves around a widow Sandhya who tries to deal with the complex emotions of life and death. Sandhya is surrounded by a family that is eager to make decisions soon after the demise of her husband within five months of her marriage.

About Ramprasad

Set in a middle-class north Indian family, the film revolves around the Bhargava family that comes together for 13 days to perform the 'tehrvi' function after the head of the family (Shah) passes away. On the acting front, Pahwa will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, headlined by Alia Bhatt.