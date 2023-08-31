Director Suneel Darshan Says Sunny Deol Owes Him Rs 1.77 Crore Since They Worked On Ajay

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan alleged non-payment of dues by Sunny Deol dating back to the 90s. The two had worked together in the 1996 film Ajay. Darshan shared that the Gadar 2 actor owes him more than Rs 1.77 crore from the time they worked together.

3 things you need to know

Suneel Darshan has directed films like Ek Rishtaa, Jaanwar and Talaash.

Darshan has also worked with Sunny Deol’s brother Bobby Deol.

Darshan alleged that Sunny Deol wanted to open a distribution company and sought his film Ajay's rights.

'Sunny Deol never paid me for distribution rights'

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Suneel Darshan informed that when he and Sunny Deol were working together in Ajay, the latter showed interest in buying the overseas distribution rights of the film as he wanted to open a distribution company. However, Darshan alleged that Deol did not pay him for the prints.

Darshan said that besides ignoring his requests for payment, Deol also kept postponing the matter by calling the filmmaker to various cities on the pretext of discussing the subject. The unpaid amount is Rs 1.77 crore, the producer-director said.

Deol reportedly promised to do another film with Darshan but left it midway. He asked for several changes to be made to the script and did not give his dates. Darshan also stated that he tried his best to settle the matter out of court and later, spent a lot of time taking legal recourse in the matter.

"I ran after Sunny Deol for four years and he had some hits as well as some flops during that time. It was wrong, therefore I approached the court. It has been almost 27 years and I am still running around in circles for the court case. I tried my best for an outside-court settlement but it could not happen. This man is not even ready to respect the court's verdict. The established amount (that Sunny needs to pay him) is ₹1,77,25,000," Darshan said.



Besides making news for the historic Gadar 2 box office collection, Deol was recently in the limelight for reportedly not paying back Rs 56 crore loan he owed to the Bank of Baroda. Following this, the bank decided to auction his Juhu Bungalow. However, official clarification came that the auction notice had been withdrawn.

Suneel Darshan's films with Bobby Deol

Suneel Darshan, who made his directorial debut with Ajay, went on to make popular films like Jaanwar, Ek Rishtaa and Talaash. He also collaborated with Sunny Deol’s younger brother Bobby Deol on several films like Barsaat: A Sublime Love Story, Dosti and Shakalaka Boom Boom. His last directorial venture was the 2017 film Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, which failed at the box office.