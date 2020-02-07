Umesh Shukla To Direct On A Biopic Based On Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam's Life

Acclaimed director Umesh Shukla will soon begin work on his next project, a biopic on India's most popular public persecutor, Ujjwal Nikam. Umesh Shukla is a renowned filmmaker known for his films, such as Oh My God (for which he won a National Award), and 102 Not Out. The details of the project were shared by Umesh Shukla, Ujjwal Nikam, and the producers in a recent interview with a news agency.

The upcoming Ujjwal Nikam biopic will be produced by Umesh Shukla, Sejal Shah, Ashish Wagh, Gaurav Shukla and Bhavesh Mandalia. The film will detail the events of Ujjwal Nikam's career and will show how he won some of the toughest and most high profile legal battles in India. The movie is tentatively titled, Nikam, and will be written by National Award winners Bhavesh Mandalia and Gaurav Shukla.

Speaking to a news agency, Ujjwal Nikam revealed why he agreed to have a movie based on his life. The public persecutor stated that he had been pursued for years for the same. However, he was reluctant as he had a huge responsibility towards his "victims". But he agreed to collaborate with this team, as he trusted them to tell a story that will hopefully inspire and do justice to what he had fought for.

Meanwhile, director Umesh Shukla said that he was thrilled to be making a movie on the life of such a captivating and motivating person. Umesh Shukla added that not all heroes wear capes, some wear the black coat. To him, Ujjwal Nikam was a true hero. Umesh Shukla finally stated that Ujjwal Nikam was India’s avenger, who believes in justice and not revenge. Writers and producers, Bhavesh Mandalia and Gaurav Shukla, also gave a statement, where they said that the story would be heartwarming, funny and thrilling, and ridden with suspense and intrigue.

