Disha Patani And Her Throwback Beach Post Make For A Heady Combination; See Picture

Bollywood actor Disha Patani had jetted off to the Maldives earlier this year for a holiday with beau Tiger Shroff but had to cut back her vacation and come back to India due to the lockdown rules that were imposed by the government then. While the actor has been making headlines for breaking the law yet again, with an FIR being filed against her and Tiger Shroff lately for breaking the curfew rules, Disha is keeping her social media page sunny by posting throwback pictures from her vacationing days.

Disha Patani shares throwback pic from her holidays

Taking to Instagram, Disha Patani recently shared a picture from one of her previous holidays at the beach. In the picture shared, one can see a silhouette of the Malang actor standing in water with the ocean and the clear blue sky stretching in the background as far as the eyes can see.

Netizens are in awe of Disha Patani's photo

As soon as the picture was posted on Instagram, Disha's fans were quick to shower her praises and compliments. The netizens flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis along with compliments like "beauty" and "mermaid." Disha's elder sister Khushboo Patani also commented on her picture with a comment that read, "So serene water and you damn beautiful." Take a look.

A look into Disha Patani's Instagram

Earlier, the actor had posted a picture of herself in a cow shed interacting with and kissing the calves there. The adorable picture received a lot of love on the Internet.

Prior to that, Disha had posted yet another throwback picture from her Maldives vacations taking a dip in the ocean and enjoying her sunset by the beach.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff booked by Mumbai Police

On June 3, news broke out that an FIR has been filed against Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff for breaking the lockdown curfew rules as the duo were spotted roaming in a public place without any valid reason. The Mumbai Police had also posted a tweet regarding the same and asked the citizens to adhere to the rules imposed by the government.

In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by

Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which released on May 13 on Zee5. The actor now has KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villian Returns in the pipeline.

