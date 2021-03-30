Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff Share Photos To Celebrate 3 Years Of 'Baaghi 2'

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger recently took to Instagram to celebrate the third anniversary of their film Baaghi 2. Disha shared a photo on her Instagram story whereas Tiger Shroff shared several photos and made a post on his social media account. Baaghi 2 was released on March 30, 2018.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff celebrate 3 years of 'Baaghi 2'

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a photo of their movie Baaghi 2 to celebrate its third anniversary. Tiger Shroff shared several photos on his Instagram account and said that it was an unforgettable journey for him. Disha Patani shared a photo and tagged Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala and thanked everyone for loving her character in the movie. Check out the photos below.

Fans showered immense love on Tiger Shroff's Instagram post. The post garnered more than five lakh likes on Instagram. Tiger Shroff's sister commented that Tiger's look in Baaghi 2 needs to make a comeback while several others also praised his look from the movie. Check out some of the comments from Tiger Shroff's post below.

Disha Patani on the work front

Disha Patani made her acting debut with Loafer. She then starred in the popular biography of M.S Dhoni called M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. She also played the role of Asmita in the Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga. In 2018, she played the role of Neha in Baaghi 2 for which she got a very positive response from the audience. She is currently working on projects like KTina, Radhe, and Ek Villain Returns.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti in the year 2015. He also won several awards for his performance in his debut film. He then starred in several popular movies like Baaghi, Munna Micheal, and Baaghi 2. In 2019, he appeared in movies like Student Of The Year 2 and War. In 2017, he dubbed the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming. He was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3. In 2021, he released his own music album called Casanova.

Source: Disha Patani/ Tiger Shroff's Instagram

