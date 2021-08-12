Disha Patani Calls Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff 'unbelievable' For His Song 'Vande Mataram'

Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani usually praise each other's work. While the two are often seen together on their social media handles, they also keep cheering each other in the comment section. Recently, Disha Patani praised Tiger Shroff for his latest song Vande Mataram. As Tiger Shroff has earlier proved that apart from acting and dancing, he is also a singer, he recently paid his tribute to the Indian defence forces with a song ahead of Independence Day. Disha Patani went all hears for Tiger's song and praised him via Insatgram stories.

Disha Patani praises Tiger Shroff for his latest song Vande Mataram

Following the release of Tiger Shroff's song, Disha Patani praised the Heropanti actor for his voice and performance. She took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of the song and wrote, "Such shooting voice @tigerjackieshroff." She further wrote, "You're unbelievable" and added a tiger face emoticon. Tiger Shroff then reshared Disha Patani's story to thank her and wrote, "Thank you so much d."

Details about Tiger Shroff's Vande Mataram

Vande Mataram marks Tiger Shroff's third attempt at vocals as the actor has earlier sung the songs Unbelievable and Casanova. It is also the actor's first Hindi song. On August 10, the actor took to his Instagram to announce the song's release. He dedicated the song to the Indian armed forces and wrote, "This one’s dedicated to our glorious nation and its people. It has been an unexplainable journey to make this happen. With great honour and pride, I present to you my first ever Hindi song-#VandeMataram." This will always be very special and close to my heart." The song is composed by Vishal Mishra, while the Baaghi actor has sung it. The music video is helmed by Remo D'Souza, while Jacky Bhagnani has produced it.

Tiger Shroff was extremely excited for his first Hindi song. He expressed how he felt during making the song. While teasing it, he wrote, "This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single #VandeMataram. Its not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home." Take a look at Tiger Shroff's latest song Vande Mataram.

IMAGE: DISHA PATANI'S FACEBOOK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.