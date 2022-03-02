Disha Patani Calls Tiger Shroff 'beautiful' On B'day, 'friend' Reference Leave Fans Amused

Actor Tiger Shroff has love pouring in for him from across the world as he turned 32 on Wednesday. Fans of the War actor extended their wishes in various ways by creating special edits, trending hashtags related to his birthday, sharing his best pictures and videos and more.

There were heartfelt messages from the celebrities of the film fraternity as well. While Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and other stars shared their messages, it was the one by Disha Patani that stood out. The actress has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger over the past few years. However, the couple have never publicly acknowledged their love for each other, though there are not many doubts among fans on their exact equation

And this was witnessed once again when the Malang star addressed him as her 'best friend' while showering love on him.

Disha Patani wishes Tiger Shroff with sweet note on birthday

Disha dropped a close-up video of Tiger, where he perhaps wasn't aware she was recording him initially, before realising what she was doing and smiling.

She wished the 'happiest b'day' to her 'best friend' along with a heart emoji. She called him the 'most beautiful soul' and added, 'you're beautiful.' The 29-year-old also lauded his hard work and thanked him for 'inspiring millions' including her.

Netizens, however, seemed to have found the word 'best friend' amusing. Some even laughed over it amid link-up rumours for years and others jokingly said Shroff got 'friend zoned.'

The couple generally tries not to share posts of/with each other. Even when they head out for their vacations abroad, they post separately, though fans eventually figure out that they were at the same location.

However, birthdays have been an exception. On Disha's birthday in June last year, Tiger had posted a video of them dancing together and called her as a 'villain', referring to her forthcoming film Ek Villain Returns.

Family showers birthday greetings on Tiger Shroff

His sister Krishna used the same words 'most beautiful soul' for the War artist and that he needed to be 'celebrated every day.' She added that she'd be there to lift him up always. Tiger's mother Ayesha dropped an adorable throwback picture of him as a baby with his mom. 'For eternity, my boy,' she wrote.



Image: Instagram/@dishapatani