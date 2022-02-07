Disha Patani Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Malang'; 'Special And Unforgettable Experience'

Disha Patani has a busy year lined up as she gears up for the release of her movie Ek Villian Returns and Yodha. The actor went down memory lane as her movie Malang clocked two years of release. The action thriller was released in 2020 and also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Khemu in the lead roles. Opening up about the movie, Disha revealed that she had said yes to Malang within five minutes of narration.

Disha Patani celebrates 2 years of Malang

Disha Patani opened up about her experience of shooting Malang as the movie completed two years of release. The action thriller film was directed by Mohit Suri and was a commercial success at the time of its release. Patani spoke to ANI about the movie and said, "Shooting for Malang will always be one of the most special and unforgettable experiences of my life. From all the action to drama, romance and thrill, the movie had a bit of everything which allowed me to explore so many variations within myself and portray that on-screen."

The actor also revealed that she took only five minutes to say yes to the movie. "It was a very exciting role and within five minutes into the narration, I said yes to it. Because, very rarely do you get the opportunity to play grey characters, and when I got it, I jumped at it. I love villains. I loved being a baddie on screen. Also, being a water baby, I thoroughly enjoyed performing water sports while shooting for the film. I have had a whale of a time working with the finest of talents including Anil sir, Mohit sir, Aditya and Kunal."

Disha Patani upcoming projects

The actor who began her acting career through the Telugu film Loafer recently wrapped the filming of Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She shared pictures with the team of Yodha and wrote, "thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait." The movie is being helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and will also star Raashi Khanna in the lead role.

Apart from Yodha, Disha will also be seen in Mohit Suri's action thriller movie Ek Villain Returns, a spiritual sequel of Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain. The movie also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and will release on July 08, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@dishapatani