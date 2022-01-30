Disha Patani Does Backflip, Cartwheels In Latest Practice Session; Tiger Shroff Reacts

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of herself practicing cartwheels and backflips. Several fans took to the comments section and hailed her for her hard work and called her an inspiration. The video also caught her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's attention as he dropped a comment on the clip as well.

Disha Patani's latest practice session video

Bollywood actor Disha Patani took to her social media account on Sunday and gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her practising cartwheels and backflips. She was seen taking the help of an instructor but nailed every landing to perfection. She wore a comfortable red outfit as she wowed her fans in the action-packed video.

Watch the clip here

Several comments poured in as the actor shared the video on Instagram. Her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff also commented on the clip as he wrote, "Clean" and added fire, clapping hands and heart eyes emoticons. Others also flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons, and some netizens also called her 'tigress', hinting at her rumoured relationship with the actor, who also had fans in awe of his athletic skills.

This is not the first time Disha has wowed her fans and followers with her skills. She often shares glimpses from her practice sessions and leaves followers in awe. She recently shared a clip of herself running and jumping high up in the air before she kicked a punching bag mid-air. The video became the talk of the town and received heaps of praise soon after it was uploaded.

On the work front, Patani will soon be seen in Yodha in which she will take on a pivotal role alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film is touted to be an action-thriller and will be directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Disha took to her social media account as she wrapped up the shoot for the film and shared a picture with the team. She thanked them for the 'amazing experience' she had on set as she penned down her caption. She wrote, "thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait #yodha 💪🏽🔥"

Image: Instagram/@dishapatani, @tigerjackieshroff