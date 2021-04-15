Disha Patani Dons Glamorous One-piece Bikini Corset, Netizens Call Her, 'crush Forever'

Bollywood actor Disha Patani took to Instagram on late Wednesday, April 14, 2021, to share glamorous pictures of herself. On seeing this post, fans went on to flood the comment section with all things nice as they could not stop gushing over the pictures. In the pictures, the actor can be seen striking some stunning poses donning a lacy One-Piece bikini corset.

In the first picture, Disha can be seen sitting on the bed giving an intense look. She opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. In the second picture, she can be seen showing off her bare back striking another intense pose. Along with these pics, the actor also added a sloth emoji. Take a look at Disha Patani's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users were left speechless on seeing this post, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “looking so hot”. Another one wrote, “Damn that hotness even melted my phone”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several other pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a throwback picture relaxing on the beach. In the picture, she is seen sitting near the blue waters enjoying the picturesque location. She captioned the post as “missing”. Take a look at the post below.

Disha Patani has quite a few upcoming movies in her kitty. Some of these include KTina, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ek Villain Returns, where she will be seen alongside John Abraham in lead roles. The actor has also acted in several popular movies like Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and many more. Disha was last seen in a guest appearance in the much-acclaimed film Baaghi 3, which also happens to be the latest instalment of the series. She made her debut in the 2015 Telugu film titled Loafer.

Image Source: Disha Patani Instagram

