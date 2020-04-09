Disha Patani Dresses Up & Poses On The Sofa, Fans Call It 'quarantine Mood'; See Pic

Malang actor Disha Patani has been making the most out of social distancing. The gorgeous actor was seen spending some quality time with her pet dog and has been keeping her fans updated with her day to day life. On Wednesday, Disha shared another photo on her social media account. Check out the picture here.

Disha Patani's photo:

In the throwback picture, she wore a bodysuit and paired it with a pair of ripped jeans. Disha Patani wore a pair of knee-length boots to complete the look. She lounged on the sofa as she posed for the lens. The photo that she shared is a part of another photoshoot which she shared last year. Check out the old photo here:

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The Mohit Suri directorial also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. She was hugely acknowledged for her acting and her screen presence. In the coming future, she will be seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial and Salman Khan starrer Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

