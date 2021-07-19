Disha Patani Emerges 'Victor' While Perfectly Executing THIS Difficult Parkour Stunt;WATCH

Known for being a fitness aficionado, Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani has time and again raised the bar of a fit actor in the industry. She does not shy away from flaunting her new-learnt skills on the internet and making her fans jaw drop with every upload. Take a look at Disha Patani's recent Instagram video where she emerged victor while performing a parkour stunt.

Disha Patani does a backflip

Patani's fitness journey has been documented on her Instagram page for her fans. Touted as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Patani took to Instagram to share a look of the newly-learnt parkour stunt. In the video, Disha was seen climbing up the blocks and perfectly executing a backflip on the mat. She also celebrated her victory while smiling at the camera and throwing a peace sign. Fans had witnessed the actor practising the stunt earlier as she documented all her practices on social media.

Netizens' reaction to Disha Patani's backflip

The 29-year-old actor is no stranger when it comes to online praises from fans and media personalities alike. Many fans and celebrities could not help but be in awe of Patani as they lauded her for perfectly performing the stunt. Some fans were quick to tease her by commenting that it was her beau Tiger Shroff, also known for his athletic skills, was the one who taught her the stunts.

More on Disha Patani's stunt videos on Instagram

Amassing a huge following of over 45 million followers on Instagram, Disha has a penchant for sharing brief looks into her workout sessions. From flips to weight training, the actor has been lauded for her dedication to fitness. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video of her setting a new-weighted squat record for herself. Take a look at Patani's workout videos on Instagram.

A look at Disha Patani's movies

After kickstarting her career in South Indian cinema, the actor debuted in Bollywood in the sports biopic movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was later seen in movies like Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2, Malang and Radhe. She is currently shooting for Ek Villain sequel Ek Villain Returns.

