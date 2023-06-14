Last Updated:

Disha Patani Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Birthday Celebrations With Family And Friends

Disha Patani is celebrating her 31st birthday with close friends and family. Thanking her fans, she dropped a photo dump of her birthday celebrations.

Anjali Choudhury
Disha Patani
Disha Patani turned 31 today (June 13) and is celebrating her birthday with her close friends and family. On the occasion of her birthday, she shared a photo dump on her Instagram handle. 

Disha Patani
In the first photo, she was seen cuddling with her friend Sakshi Chaudhary while the room behind her was seen decked up with balloons. She wrote, "So grateful for this year thank you so much."

Disha Patani
Disha clicked a selfie with her family members in which they posed with all smiles. While her younger brother was missing, her sister and parents looked adorable together.

Disha Patani
She shared a candid picture of her brother Suryansh Patani playing with her pet dog with a bright smile on his face. 

Disha Patani
Disha was seen posing with her rumoured beau Aleksandar Alex Ilic and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Jackie Shroff. The actress looked stunning in her casual outfit.

Disha Patani
Mouni Roy and Disha Patani served major BFF goals in this picture from their vacation together.  Mouni even penned a sweet note for her friend on her birthday.

Disha Patani
Disha was seen enjoying the greenery with an elephant strolling in the backdrop with its mahout. The actress flaunted her no-makeup look. 

Disha Patani
The Baaghi 2 actress posed with most of her friends in her glam and chic avatar. She was wearing a plunging neckline black dress.

Disha Patani
The birthday girl and celebrity dance coach Dimple Kotecha clicked a mirror-selfie together wherein Disha stunned in an embellished dress and the dancer wore a black dress. 

Disha Patani
Disha also shared a glimpse of her pet dog curled up in a blanket on the couch. She caressed the pet and showed her affection.

