Disha Patani Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Birthday Celebrations With Family And Friends

Quick links:
Disha Patani turned 31 today (June 13) and is celebrating her birthday with her close friends and family. On the occasion of her birthday, she shared a photo dump on her Instagram handle.
In the first photo, she was seen cuddling with her friend Sakshi Chaudhary while the room behind her was seen decked up with balloons. She wrote, "So grateful for this year thank you so much."
Disha clicked a selfie with her family members in which they posed with all smiles. While her younger brother was missing, her sister and parents looked adorable together.
She shared a candid picture of her brother Suryansh Patani playing with her pet dog with a bright smile on his face.
Disha was seen posing with her rumoured beau Aleksandar Alex Ilic and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Jackie Shroff. The actress looked stunning in her casual outfit.
Mouni Roy and Disha Patani served major BFF goals in this picture from their vacation together. Mouni even penned a sweet note for her friend on her birthday.
Disha was seen enjoying the greenery with an elephant strolling in the backdrop with its mahout. The actress flaunted her no-makeup look.
The Baaghi 2 actress posed with most of her friends in her glam and chic avatar. She was wearing a plunging neckline black dress.
The birthday girl and celebrity dance coach Dimple Kotecha clicked a mirror-selfie together wherein Disha stunned in an embellished dress and the dancer wore a black dress.