The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Disha Patani Is A Total Water Baby And These Photos Are Proof

Bollywood News

Disha Patani is soaring into the sky with the success of her recent film, 'Malang'. Besides, she is a total water baby and these photos are proof.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Disha Patani

Bollywood actor Disha Patani became a sensation after her appearance in a television commercial. She kick-started her acting career with Telugu flick Loafer. Later on, Patani marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with sports film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. She is known for her incredible performances and dancing skills.

Disha Patani is also a social media sensation. She is quite active on Instagram and engages with her fans and followers by regularly posting interesting content. Therefore, we have compiled Disha Patani’s photos which prove that she is a water baby.

Disha Patani’s photos that prove she is a water baby

1. Poolside photos

Disha Patani is slaying her look in swimsuit featuring her toned waist and midriff. For a photo shoot, she is posing at the poolside. In another series, she has donned a hot pink suit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

2. Patani is an adventure freak

During the shooting of Malang, Disha Patani had an adventurous time. She shared photos with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo is training for activity in this picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

3. Petting cows

Disha Patani is petting the cow in this picture. In the caption, she revealed that she got excited after witnessing cows at the beach for the first time. It happened during the shooting of Malang.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

4. Rejoicing at the beach

Patani is a total water baby. She can be seen enjoying the saline beach water. These pictures are of Mauritius, her film shoot destination.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also read: Disha Patani Reveals Secret Behind Her Fit Body; Shares Health Advice For Fans

Also read: Disha Patani-inspired Floral Dresses That Are Perfect For Summer; Pics Inside

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also read: When Disha Patani Admitted That No Guy Had Ever Flirted With Her; Read Details

Also read: Disha Patani On Working With Sushant Singh Rajput In 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
RAJASTHAN'S 'BHILWARA MODEL'
COVID-19
EXTEND LOCKDOWN IF NEED ARISES: MP
Lockdown
MODI GOVT PLANS 2 COVID STRATEGIES
Sensex
SENSEX GAINS 2476 POINTS, NIFTY UP
Alaya F
WATCH: ALAYA F SHARES HOME WORKOUT
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA URGES DHARAVI LOCKDOWN