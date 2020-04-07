Disha Patani Is A Total Water Baby And These Photos Are Proof

Bollywood actor Disha Patani became a sensation after her appearance in a television commercial. She kick-started her acting career with Telugu flick Loafer. Later on, Patani marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with sports film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. She is known for her incredible performances and dancing skills.

Disha Patani is also a social media sensation. She is quite active on Instagram and engages with her fans and followers by regularly posting interesting content. Therefore, we have compiled Disha Patani’s photos which prove that she is a water baby.

Disha Patani’s photos that prove she is a water baby

1. Poolside photos

Disha Patani is slaying her look in swimsuit featuring her toned waist and midriff. For a photo shoot, she is posing at the poolside. In another series, she has donned a hot pink suit.

2. Patani is an adventure freak

During the shooting of Malang, Disha Patani had an adventurous time. She shared photos with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo is training for activity in this picture.

3. Petting cows

Disha Patani is petting the cow in this picture. In the caption, she revealed that she got excited after witnessing cows at the beach for the first time. It happened during the shooting of Malang.

4. Rejoicing at the beach

Patani is a total water baby. She can be seen enjoying the saline beach water. These pictures are of Mauritius, her film shoot destination.

