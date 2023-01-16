Disha Patani Is All Smiles As She Meets India's First K-Pop Idol Sriya Lenka; See Photos

Bollywood actress and avid K-Pop fan Disha Patani recently met India's first K-Pop idol Sriya Lenka. They spent some time together and also posed for some lovely photos. Sriya took to her Instagram handle and shared a few photos with Disha.

The duo were all smiles for the pictures. In the photos, Disha made quite a statement in a black lace dress. On the other hand, Sriya wore a pink sequinned ensemble and looked beautiful.

The Black Swan member penned a beautiful note for the actress alongside her post that read, "Look who is here. One of my favorite actress @dishapatani You are a such beautiful soul. So nice to meet you di."

Disha took to her comment section and wrote, "You are beautiful".

As soon as Sriya dropped the post, several fans flooded the comment section with praises. The photos also reminded the fans of Jenna Ortega's hit Netflix series Wednesday. They compared the duo to Wednesday Addams and her roommate Edin Sinclairs.

Disha Patani loves K-Pop

Disha's love for K-Pop is not hidden. She shared that she is an avid K-Pop follower. She also revealed that her favourite member from the BTS is V aka Taehyung.

The actress often binge-watches anime and updates her fans about them on her Instagram story. Not only this but she is also seen grooving to K-Pop songs.

How Sriya Lenka became India's first K-Pop idol?

Sriya was born and brought up in Odisha. The 18-year-old was selected from a global audition held by South Korean Music Label DR Music Entertainment to add members to 'Black Swan', a globally-acclaimed multi-national girl gang group which have K-Pop idols from Belgium, Brazil and South Korea.

After Sriya cleared the 6-month long audition process, she became the fifth member of Balck Swan.