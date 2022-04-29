Disha Patani Lauds Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff For 'Heropanti 2'; 'Killed It Tiggyyy'

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the most adored Bollywood pairs. The Baaghi 2 stars are rumoured to be dating for several years and never fail to support each other. Recently, as Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2 hit the theatre screens, Disha Patani extended her support to "Tiggyyy" and lauded him for his performance.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Disha Patani shared a small clip from Heropanti 2 featuring Tiger Shroff. In the caption, the Malang star penned praise for her rumoured boyfriend and his latest film. She wrote, "What a (fire emojis) Super entertaining." "Killed it tiggyyy (sic)," the actor added and tagged Tiger Shroff. The 32-year-old actor reshared Disha Patani's story to thank her and wrote, "Thank you so much am so happy you liked it." He also added a series of hug and red heart emojis.

The special screening of Heropanti 2 was held in Mumbai on 28 April 2022. Along with several other Bollywood celebs, Disha Patani also graced the red carpet of the film's screening and turned heads in a lilac sleeveless dress with some silver accents. She kept her makeup to a minimum and carried a stone-studded mini bag to complete her look.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's rumoured love story

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani first shared the screen space in the 2016 music video Befikra. The duo wowed the audience with their ace dance moves and fitness. Since then, they have been spotted together on different occasions and have dodged questions about their dating life. They also starred together in the 2018 film Baaghi 2 and won fans' hearts with their on-screen chemistry. The two call each other best friends and share a strong bond.

More about Heropanti 2

Heropanti 2 is the official sequel to the 2014 film with which Tiger Shroff made its debut. The romance action-drama stars Tiger Shroff as Babloo and Tara Sutaria as Inaaya. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead antagonist Laila in the movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is jointly bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and AA Films. The film's songs are composed by Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman and are topping the playlists of music-buffs.

