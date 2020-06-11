Disha Patani Shares A Gorgeous Selfie Amid Quarantine, Fans Say 'always Adorable'

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actress Disha Patani had been spending her quarantine period at home with her pets. The actress who is quite active on social media is often seen sharing breath-taking selfies. Recently, the Bharat actress stunned her fans with yet another beautiful and unmissable selfie on social media which is just raising the mercury with her minimal makeup look.

Disha Patani shares a beautiful selfie

The Malang actress shared the gorgeous selfie on her Instagram page where she can be seen letting the extra oomph with minimal makeup and letting her beautiful locks open. She paired up her look with pink lipstick. But what caught our attention in the selfie was her flawless glowing skin which will leave her fans into a frenzy. Disha captioned the photo with a pink flower emoji. Several fans of the actress praised the beauty of the actress in the picture hile the others asked her to upload more such pictures on social media. One of the users wrote that Disha Patani looks adorable in every pictures that she shares on the Internet. Another user called her "gorgeous" and wrote that he is left with no wrds to describe the beauty of Disha. A third user dropped a compliment for the actress that her red lipstik has just added that charm and glow to the picture.

Read: Aditya Roy Kapur And Disha Patani Starrer 'Malang' Ending Explained

Read: Salman Khan To Shoot A Special Song For 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' With Disha Patani?

Sometime back, the recalled old days of her last outing Malang: Unleash the madness opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress recently took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture on social media from the time she was shooting for the film while flaunting her slim figure. The picture has taken the Internet by storm. Disha heated her Instagram with her latest picture drop which reminds fans of her Malang days. In the breath-taking snap, the Baaghi 2 actress can be seen flaunting her svelte figure, washboard abs in ripped denim shorts, and white crop top. She captioned the picture with just a flower emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha stunned everyone with her brilliant acting and wonderful dance moves in the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. She proved her acting prowess again in the action thriller Malang which has been released three months back. The movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The actress also featured in a special song in Baaghi 3- Do You Love Me with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. She will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. She will then feature in KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

Read: Disha Patani Reminisces 'Malang' Days With A Stunning Throwback Picture

Read: Disha Patani Posts Sweet Birthday Wish For Tiger's Mom Ayesha Shroff; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.