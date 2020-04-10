Disha Patani's Instagram Is Proof That She Loves Posing Outdoors

Disha Patani loves adventures and thus, spends most of her free time outdoors. She recently featured in the film Malang along with actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. In a recent interview, Disha Patani opened up about her time on sets and how much she enjoyed doing the stunts on her own, which proves the actor loves thrilling experiences. She also loves clicking a lot of pictures and since she spends most of her time outdoors, clicking pictures with the perfect background is one of her favourite things to do. Here are some of Disha Patani's best pictures that prove she loves posing outdoors.

Disha Patani's perfect outdoor pictures

Disha Patani was shooting for her film Malang and also rode an ATV for it. She was seen racing with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in one of the videos she shared. Disha Patani looked gorgeous as she posed with her ATV ride. She looked sporty in denim shorts and a sports bra. She wore brown boots and tied a shirt around her waist.

Another picture which we found on Disha Patani's Instagram was her picture in this orange floral gown. She opted for a dramatic eye makeup that matched the colour of her dress. With her hair let down, the actor looked stunning as she posed for a picture outdoors.

Another sun-kissed picture of Disha Patani proved that the actor loves taking pictures outdoors. She shared a picture in a white crop top and grey jeans. With heavy makeup and her hair tied in a high ponytail, the actor looked gorgeous in the pictures she shared.

