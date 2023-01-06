Disha Patani Makes Relationship With Rumoured Beau Aleksandar Alex Ilic Official?

Disha Patani recently made headlines when her 'rumoured' boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic posted pictures with the actor on his Instagram handle.

In the picture, Disha is seen to be dressed in a black dress with lacy detailing and a plunging neckline. Aleksandar Ilic is seen dressed in a black t-shirt. The two appeared to be at a restaurant having a candlelight dinner when they decided to take the picture.

Krishna Shroff, a common friend of the duo and Tiger Shroff's sister, also reacted to the couple's mushy photos. Taking to the comments section, Krishna wrote, “Can’t wait to read what they write after this pic.”

After being repeatedly seen together in Mumbai as they entered and exited their favourite eateries, it was being speculated that Disha and Aleksandar are in a relationship.

More on Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's 'alleged' breakup

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were formerly said to be dating. However, neither of them ever acknowledged the relationship in public.

Earlier, when Karan Johar inquired with Tiger Shroff about the alleged breakup with Disha Patani, he responded, “Well, there has been speculation about us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." Contrary to the online speculations, Shroff continued to maintain, “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around.”

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen next in 'Yodha' alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.