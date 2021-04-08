Disha Patani Mimicks Elsa Majimbo In Latest Video; Says 'My Mind Everytime I’m Shopping'

On April 7, Bollywood diva Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a funny video featuring herself. In the video, one can see her mimicking the famous, Elsa Majimbo. She can be seen talking about spending the money and laughing out loudly. Sharing the 15-second video, the actor informed her fans that it’s her mind every time, she goes shopping.

Disha Patani drops a hilarious video

The short reel video starts with Disha mimicking and saying, “If you don’t spend your money then who will?”. She laughs and continues, “What will happen if you lose all your money? I have been broken before, I have not done that”. She concludes her video by saying, “If I spend money, pay tax, then I am building my country”. She laughs out loud at the end of the video.

One can see Disha donning a printed black and white top. She kept her eye makeup simple and went for bright red lipstick. She kept her naturally wavy hair open and completed her look by adding a pair of dark shades. As for the caption, she penned, “My mind every time I’m shopping” with laughing face emoticons.

As soon as Disha’s video was uploaded, many of her fans rushed to drop funny comments. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to compliment her and drop laughing face emojis. Popular chef, Kelvin Cheung commented, “(Reality every time you shop it’s kicks, sweats and workout gear)" with a laughing face emoji. Disha’s sister, Khushboo wrote, “Cant shop here otherwise my mind is always there lol” with several laughing out loud face emojis. Dimple Kotecha wrote, “I can’t believe you did Elsa Majimbo” with praising hands and red heart. Elli Avrram commented, “This is hilarious haha” with several laughing out loud faces. A fan commented, “Gorgeous” with laughing face emoji. Another one wrote, “So true yaar!” with a smiling face emoticon.

Recently, Disha dropped a picture featuring herself and Jackie Chan, wishing him a happy birthday. In the picture, the duo can be seen sitting on a couch and sporting their bright smiles while looking into the camera. The actor captioned the picture as, “Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings I've ever known Jackie Chan love you taguuu” with a string of emoticons. Many fans dropped red heart and heart-eyed face emojis on Disha Patani's photos.

Image Source: Disha Patani's Instagram

