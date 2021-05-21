Last Updated:

Disha Patani Nails Backflip In Latest Video; BTS Army Says 'she Melted Like Butter'

Disha Patani dropped a video where she can be seen nailing a backflip. The actor draws a link with BTS' Butter in her caption, receiving praises from BTS Army

Disha Patani

IMAGE: DISHA PATANI/ BTS' INSTAGRAM


On May 21 Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen nailing a backflip at a fitness centre. Sharing the video, the actor drew a link with the newly released BTS' Butter. In the caption, she wrote that she wishes this could feel more like butter.

Disha Patani links BTS' Butter in her latest post

In the video, Disha can be seen sporting an oversized white jersey and Air Jordan's black shorts. She went for a no-makeup look and pulled her long hair in a ponytail with few strands let loose in the front. In the video, after nailing the backflip, she can be seen flashing a satisfying smile as she spoke to someone. As for the caption, she wrote, "Wish this would feel more like butter" with sun and butter emoticons. She added Itsyaboi Lucas' song to the post. 

As soon as Disha Patani's video was uploaded, many of her fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor for her fitness. Her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff called her backflip 'clean' with a fire, heart-eyed face and clapping hands emoticons, while Punit Malhotra exclaimed, "Wow!!!" with several shocking face emoticons. BTS' ARMY,  too, dropped positive comments on the post. A fan commented, "You smiled so beautifully". Another one wrote, "Okayyy Disha Patani already melted with '#bts' Butter" with several red hearts and heart-eyed face emojis. A netizen commented, "Smooth like butter" with red hearts. Another one wrote, "Hey bts fan". 

On the work front, Disha made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Since then, she has appeared in numerous films such as Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, Malang. She will next be seen in an action-thriller, Ek Villain Returns. She will be seen alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. The film is currently being shot and will be releasing in 2022. 

More about the BTS' Butter connect

BTS finally released its second English single Butter on May 21, 2021. The new dance-pop song features BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The BTS' members can be seen grooving smoothly like butter by replicating easy dance moves. 

IMAGE: DISHA PATANI'S INSTAGRAM/ BTS' INSTAGRAM

