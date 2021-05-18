Disha Patani On Working With Prabhudeva And Desire To Recreate 'Gandi Baat'

Disha Patani loves dancing just like the director of her recent film, the ace choreographer Prabhudeva. Disha recently revealed the fun that she had on sets dancing to the songs choreographed by him. Prabhudeva, who has choreographed songs like Main Aisa Kyun Hoon, Gandi Baat is well-known for the funky dance sequences.

Disha Patani would love to recreate Gandi Baat starring Shahid Kapoor

According to Koimoi, Disha Patani showered heaps of appreciation for Prabhudeva's songs. She picked out a few favourites like Urvashi and Gandi Baat. She also mentioned that she would like to dance to Gandi Baat if she was given a chance. She loves the choreography of the song the most. She also said that she is unsure if she can recreate the same magic as Shahid Kapoor did in the song because he was "too good".

For the uninitiated, Gandi Baat is a song from the 2013 movie R...Rajkumar starring Shahid Kapoor. The movie was a comedy action film and its songs and choreography are popular to date. Gandi Baat is one of the most popular songs from the movie.

When asked about her work experience with Prabhudeva, Disha said that they bonded over the dance and the songs. She also revealed that they spoke a lot about different dance styles and also discussed Prabhudeva's older songs. Even off-camera they used to talk about songs and dancing all the time. Prabhudeva knew what he wanted to present and often did a lot of on-set improvisations.

A look at Disha Patani's films

Disha Patani currently has one movie slated to release in 2022. The movie is the sequel to the 2014 romantic thriller film Ek Villain starring Siddharth Malhotra. The sequel is titled Ek Villain Returns and stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Just like the prequel, the sequel too is helmed by filmmaker Mohit Suri. The movie will mark Disha's second collaboration with Mohit Suri after Malang that released in February 2020 and turned out to be a box office success. Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Disha will also be seen in the film titled KTina backed by Ekta Kapoor.

(Image: Disha Patani's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.