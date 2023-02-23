Disha Patani Posts Unfiltered Mirror Selfie, Fans Praise Her For Normalising Stretch Marks

Disha Patani recently dropped a mirror selfie on social media. In the photo, she was seen sporting an animal-print bikini. While her photo raised the temperature, netizens noticed how proudly the actress flaunted her stretch marks.

The Ek Villain Returns actress sported wet hair and showed off her toned figure. The picture also showed a glimpse of her hotel room. Take a look at the picture below.

As soon as the photo surfaced on social media, netizens lauded the actress for flaunting her raw and unfiltered version and embracing her stretch marks. While some praised her for the look, many thanked her for 'normalising' body imperfections.

An Instagram user wrote, "Thank you for showing stretch marks are normal." While another fan said, "I love that this is unfiltered!! Pure beauty!!!," another one commented, "You just broke Instagram and my phone melted." Yet another user wrote, "Disha also has stretch marks. Now I can live peacefully."

Recently, Disha shared a photo with martial artist and her Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan. In the photo, the duo was seen smiling wide.

Disha Patani's upcoming films

Disha Patani is all set to work with Tamil actor Suriya on an upcoming project. This project will mark her Kollywood debut. The actress recently dropped a video wherein she could be seen performing a stunt sequence. The Siruthai Diva directorial is touted to be a 3D period drama. The movie is tentatively titled Suriya 42. The film is made in two parts and 10 languages. Her upcoming films also include Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and Yodha with Siddharth Malhotra and Farzi fame, Raashii Khanna.