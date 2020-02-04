Disha Patani Puts Up An Emotional 'Thank You' Note As She Achieves THIS Milestone

Bollywood actor Disha Patani recently posted a thank you note as she crossed 30 million followers. The actor has expressed her delight at crossing such a huge number. In the picture posted, she can be seen posing with her fans and the team of Malang.

Disha gets emotional as she crosses 30 million followers on Instagram

Disha Patani recently crossed 30 million followers on Instagram. On the occasion, the actor decided to pen down a long thank-you note in which she has given special preference to the cast and crew of her upcoming film Malang.

She posted a group selfie with the Malang crew and put up the note in the caption. In the caption, she has begun the note by thanking the entire team of Malang.

She has mentioned director Mohit Suri and thanked him for making things easy for her. She has then mentioned Vaibhav Merchant and called herself lucky to be working with him again. She has also thanked her entire team and specially mentioned Vikas who has been responsible for her looks.

Disha Patani also thanked her Malang co-stars and other people who are responsible for getting her the role in Malang. In the end, she has thanked her fan clubs. Have a look at the post made by the actor here.

Disha Patani’s look in the upcoming film, Malang

Disha Patani recently revealed the first look of her character from the film Malang. In the picture released by the actor on her official Instagram handle, she can be seen living in the moment. In the caption for the poster, she has given a glimpse of how her character is. She has also mentioned the words, “In Love”. Here is what she posted about her look in the film.

