Disha Patani's Reaction To The Time When Salman Khan Praised Her; Here's What She Said

Disha Patani, who is currently making headlines for the ways she is spending her quarantine time, will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She is not only known for her acting skills but fans also love her fashion sense and style. Yet another thing that fans absolutely love about the actor is her media interactions. One of her best moments was when Disha Patani gave a very sweet response to Salman Khan's calling her 'Hardworking'.

Disha Patani's response to Salman Khan's compliment

During a media interaction with a leading daily, Disha Patani after having a conversation regarding Bharat was asked to share her thoughts on Salman Khan's compliment to her. The Dabangg actor had praised her saying that she is 'pretty' and 'hardworking'. The Malang actor was surprised when she heard about it and sweetly cribbed as to why people would not compliment her directly.

Continuing further, she said Salman is a very kind and family-oriented person and she knows that he has always lent a helping hand to the people in need. Taking a trip down her memory lane, she said, during filming, Salman would always serve everyone with food that he used to bring from his home.

Disha Patani made a special appearance in a dance number titled Do You Love Me, in Baaghi 3. The actor will next be seen featuring alongside Bharat co-star Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai. The movie was scheduled to be released on Eid this year. But reportedly, the movie may not hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid due to the Coronavirus pandemic situation.

