Disha Patani Recalls Working With Prabhas In 'Project K'; Opens Up On His Special Gesture

Actor Disha Patani is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Ek Villain Returns, also starring Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. Apart from that, the Malang star's upcoming projects include Prabhas-starrer Project K and Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha. Recently, the 30-year-old opened up about working with both her co-stars, stating, "It is so easy to work with them".

Disha Patani recalls working with Prabhas in Project K

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Disha recalled her experience of working with Prabhas in their upcoming film, Project K, also starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is touted to be a science fiction project and will be directed by Nag Ashwin. It will be simultaneously filmed in two languages, Telugu and Hindi.

Calling the Baahubali actor one of the 'nicest' actors she has ever worked with, Disha said,

"He is so humble, so grounded. I still remember my first day of the shoot, he got me homemade food in the morning, and he got it for the whole team also, not just me. He is just a sweetheart, and so, so easy to work with".

Working in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra is 'different': Disha

Disha will also be seen showcasing some cool martial arts skills in Yodha for which she underwent training for months. While opening up about her experience of working with Sidharth, she said working in Yodha is very different from anything she has done, adding, "I always try to do something that’s different from what I have done in the past". Disha feels 'very lucky' to have worked with all the people she has collaborated. She asserted, "Everyone has been very kind, and really creative also. It's amazing to work with such creative people around you. You’ll get to learn so much. I am still learning every day."

Meanwhile, Disha and the other cast members are promoting Ek Villian Returns. The Mohit Suri directorial serves as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain. The film is gearing up for release on July 29 and will be Disha's first release this year.