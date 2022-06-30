Disha Patani Reveals How Prepping For 'Ek Villain Returns' Made Her A 'different Human'

After the mega-success of Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain in 2014, Mohit Suri is set to bring a passionate love story from the lens of villains. Starring fresh pairs of Bollywood namely Arjun Kapoor opposite Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani opposite John Abraham, Ek Villain Returns will witness a face-off between the male stars while the female protagonists create an enigma around their characters.

Recently, the Ek Villain Returns squad attended the trailer launch event where they exuded fierce vibes in all-black attires reflecting their characters. At the event, Disha Patani, who is collaborating with director Mohit Suri for the second time after Malang, talked about how preparing for her role almost made her into a different human.

Disha Patani on preparing for 'Ek Villain Returns'

In an interview with ANI, the 30-year-old actor talked about capturing the nuances of her grey character with the help of Suri. The celebrated director asked Patani to watch 'negative' movies in order to prepare for her role. ''I just followed my director's advice, I also remember watching a lot of these negative movies and there was a point I was like sir I can't watch it anymore,''

She revealed that watching such films was making her a 'different human'. ''But I just followed what he told me, Mohit sir really knows what he wants and he just makes everybody's life easier.” Talking about their first collaboration, Patani said, ''I got really lucky to work with Mohit sir in Malang. He inspired me to go all out. I love the genre and | would love to even more. This is my second film with him. I hope he is not bored of me because I would love to work with him again and again''.

Patani will be seen romancing opposite seasoned actor John Abraham. The duo shared several intimate scenes in the trailer giving a glimpse into their passionate love story in the love. Abraham dished on working with Patani for the first time by saying, ''I think with Disha, it was fantastic experience to work with. It's only rare when you get on screen, and feel that the chemistry is working, I felt the same with Disha''.

Image: Instagram/@dishapatani