Disha Patani Reveals The Reason For Starring In 'Radhe', Says 'it Is A Fun, Massy Film'

After winning netizens' hearts with her performance in Mohit Suri's Malang, Disha Patani is all set for the release of her next venture, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor has been entertaining fans with several glimpses of the film on her social media handle. Talking about her upcoming film, Disha recently revealed what made her say yes to the Prabhu Deva directorial.

Disha Patani reveals why she said signed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

During an interview with PTI, Disha Patani reveals that working on a film is a time-consuming process, which is why she believes that the projects one takes on must be truly exciting to them. She added that she likes the script of Radhe as it is a fun, massy film and she likes watching such movies. Disha further revealed that she hasn't done a massy film before hence she was very excited to be working on this one. She added that having a great director and a major actor is like an added bonus.

Patani stated that a lot of work went into making the film and that it feels right to bring Radhe to the audience in the comfort and safety of their own homes. The 28-year-old actor plays Diya, a self-sufficient woman who is the sister of Abhyankar (Jackie Shroff), the superior of police officer Radhe.

About Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai release date

Regarding the film's release, she stated that life has come to a halt because time appears to have stopped. She went on to say that they don't know what will happen and that last year flew by. Disha stated that having a release is a blessing and she is overjoyed and grateful that the film is finally being released in the best way possible.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was earlier slated for Eid 2020 release. However, the movie was pushed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The actioner was later announced for an Eid 2021 release for the big screens but due to the second wave of coronavirus, the film will now simultaneously release online via a pay-per-view model on Zee Plex.

IMAGE: Disha Patani Instagram

