Disha Patani Reveals What Makes Her 'different', Shares Quirky Trivia About Herself

On April 4, Disha Patani did an "Ask Me Anything" session with her fans on Instagram. During this interactive session, one of Disha's fans asked her an interesting question. The user wrote, "what makes you different?". The Malang star replied to her fan with a quirky answer. She shared a close-up picture of her eye and doodled a circle around her mole. Sharing what makes her different from others, Disha Patani said, "I have a mole under my eye".

Disha reveals what makes her different from others

While a fan asked Disha Patani, whether she is a beach or a mountain person, another user asked, "are you an introvert or an extrovert". Replying to the first question, she shared her picture from the beach and wrote, "beachesss". Here, she stunned in an all-white swimsuit. Further, Disha Patani also shared that she is purely an introvert.

Disha Patani's fans also had questions regarding her fitness regime. One of the users asked, "what's the secret to your fitness?", to which she replied saying, "Mehnat" which means 'hard work'. A follower of the star asked her at what age she started working on her abs. This follower also asked Disha her inspiration behind staying fit. Replying to the same, she said, "Hahaaa abs are not really important, being fit is important rest everything is a bonus I guess". One of Disha's fans also asked her to share details about her cheat meal. The actor revealed that her cheat meal includes a cookie and cream doughnut from Mad Over Donuts and a hot chocolate from Starbucks.

A peek into Disha Patani's next films

Disha Patani has several films in her kitty. She will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and Megha Akash. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the action film is slated to release on Eid 2021. Disha is also a part of Ek Villain Returns, which marks her reunion with Malang director Mohit Suri. The second instalment of Ek Villain stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The first instalment in the franchise released in 2014 and starred Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

